Stand-Up comedian Louie Anderson, Dies at 68

Louie Anderson , the iconic standup comedian who rose to recognition with his love for comedy, then went into the direction for his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets has died.

Anderson was suffering from cancer he dies in Las Vegas hospital, stated his publicist Glenn Schwart.

Anderson had been suffering from cancer and was under treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Anderson’s depiction of Christine received him his Primetime Emmy in 2016, the first of three straight years with a nomination.

Anderson took part in several comedy specials over the years and achieved often on the Comic Relief fund-raiders. His TV résumé also comprised guest spots on Grace Under Fire, Chicago Hope, Touched by an Angel, Scrubs, Joey, Young Sheldon and Twenties. He hosted the syndicated Family Feud from 1999-2002.