Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:28 am

Stand-Up comedian Louie Anderson, Dies at 68

Stand-Up comedian Louie Anderson, Dies at 68 Photo: Hollywood reporter

Louie Anderson, the iconic standup comedian who rose to recognition with his love for comedy, then went into the direction for his late mother for his Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets has died.

Anderson was suffering from cancer he dies in Las Vegas hospital, stated his publicist Glenn Schwart.

Anderson had been suffering from cancer and was under treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Anderson’s depiction of Christine received him his Primetime Emmy in 2016, the first of three straight years with a nomination.

BASKETS, from left: Louie Anderson, Zach Galifianakis, ‘Housewarming’, (Season 4, Episode 407, aired August 1, 2019). ph: Prashant Gupta / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Anderson took part in several comedy specials over the years and achieved often on the Comic Relief fund-raiders. His TV résumé also comprised guest spots on Grace Under FireChicago HopeTouched by an AngelScrubs, Joey, Young Sheldon and Twenties. He hosted the syndicated Family Feud from 1999-2002.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
FPCCI opposes sales tax on raw materials of medicines

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
1 hour ago
ECC okays $11.6 million for Dasu affected Chinese, export of essential items to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved an $11.6...
5 hours ago
Rupee recovers 25 paisas on declining oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee gained 25 paisas against the dollar on Friday after...
6 hours ago
Kia Car Prices: Expected Prices of Kia Cars After the Mini-Budget

The implementation of the mini-budget has caused automakers to raise their vehicle...
6 hours ago
Kerala Lottery result today on 21 January 2022

Today's Kerala Lottery Result is 21.1.2022; Nirmal NR 260 Winners List: Check...
7 hours ago
PTA to Block Cryptocurrency Websites in Pakistan

According to Sources, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would soon ban websites...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Peshawar Zalmi
6 mins ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi, the defending champions, will be undeterred in their...
Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for 'BOL Ka Pakistan'?
6 mins ago
Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

Rumours are circulating on social media that the famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan has...
Samsung Galaxy A20
9 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A20...
Meghan Markle files a complaint against BBC journalist
18 mins ago
Anti-Meghan content produces £2.8

Meghan Markle is no newcomer to criticism, it was recently discovered that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement