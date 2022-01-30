Supernet, Avara secure Rs250 million project

KARACHI: Supernet Limited in conjunction with its Australian technology partner Avara Technologies Pty Ltd has secured an Rs250 million project within a long-term programme that they were awarded in 2021, a statement said on Wednesday.

The project awarded by a major Pakistani customer constitutes phase 3 of the programme for the supply of multiservice multiplexers and associated operations, maintenance, warranty and support services, it added.

The programme includes establishment of a repair facility in Pakistan and transfer of knowledge through an expansive training programme enabling in-country engineers and technicians to rectify faults throughout the equipment’s life cycle.

Supernet Telecoms and Defence businses unit head Ali Akhtar and Avara chief executive officer Lasha Aponso jointly stated, “This is a major triumph for us right at the start of 2022, and we are thrilled to have been awarded this new project.”

“It reaffirms the trust and satisfaction of the customers in our products and services. On the back of this victory, we’re charging full steam ahead with our plans to expand business in Pakistan,” they added.

In 2021 Supernet and Avara successfully delivered the first batch of DynaFlex multiplexers under phase 1 of the programme despite supply chain and logistics challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delivery for phase 2 is under implementation with the newly awarded phase 3 expected to reach completion towards the tail end of 2022. Supernet Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunications service providers and systems integrators, has been operating since 1995. It offers a full portfolio of local-to-global integrated communications infrastructure solutions to telecoms, defence, enterprise and government entities.

In recent years, Supernet has established its expertise in domains including cyber-security, power, networking and surveillance solutions as part of its “Beyond Connectivity”.

Avara Technologies is a supplier of optical, industrial Ethernet, voice and data communication products for utilities, service providers, and infrastructure providers worldwide.

Avara’s focus is to be the customers’ and partners’ preferred supplier for optical, voice and premium data network equipment solutions, so that it can rely on Avara’s field proven products to deliver mission critical networks all over the world. Avara was established in 2002 and is represented in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, APAC and Australia