Suzuki Raises Car Prices in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a rise in car prices, which was unsurprising given the government’s introduction of a 2.5 percent Federal Excise Duty (FED) on vehicles up to 1300cc, a market dominated by the Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Wagon R, and the Suzuki Cultus.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Alto VX price in Pakistan has been increased by Rs. 32,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 1,306,000 from the previous price of Rs. 1,274,000, while the Suzuki Alto VXR price has been increased by Rs. 38,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 1,508,000. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Alto VXL price in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 43,000 from the previous figure of Rs. 1,704,000.

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Alto VX 1,274,000 1,306,000 32,000 Alto VXR 1,508,000 1,546,000 38,000 Alto VXL AGS 1,704,000 1,747,000 43,000

Suzuki Cultus Price in PakistanThe Suzuki Cultus VXR price in Pakistan has climbed by Rs. 126,000, increasing the new price to Rs. 2,030,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 1,904,000, while the Suzuki Cultus VXL price in Pakistan has grown by Rs. 139,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 2,105,000. Meanwhile, the price of the Suzuki Cultus AGS has been raised by Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 2,422,000, up from Rs. 2,272,000 previously.

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Cultus VXR 1,904,000 2,030,000 126,000 Cultus VXL 2,105,000 2,244,000 139,000 Cultus AGS 2,272,000 2,272,000 150,000

Suzuki Wagon R Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R VXR price has been increased by Rs. 117,000 from the old rate of Rs. 1,760,000 to the new price of Rs. 1,877,000, while Suzuki Wagon R VXL price has been increased by Rs. 123,000 from the old rate of Rs. 1,852,000 to the new price of Rs. 1,975,000. Meanwhile, the price of the Suzuki Wagon R AGS has increased by Rs. 134,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 2,024,000.

Variant Old Price (PKR) New Price (PKR) Difference (PKR) Wagon R VXR 1,760,000 1,877,000 117,000 Wagon R VXL 1,852,000 1,975,000 123,000 Wagon R AGS 2,024,000 2,158,000 134,000

Suzuki Bolan Price in Pakistan

The price of the Suzuki Bolan in Pakistan has been increased by Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 1,178,000, up from Rs. 1,149,000.

