Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:21 pm

Suzuki Raises Car Prices in Pakistan

Suzuki Raises Car Prices in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced a rise in car prices, which was unsurprising given the government’s introduction of a 2.5 percent Federal Excise Duty (FED) on vehicles up to 1300cc, a market dominated by the Suzuki Alto, Suzuki Wagon R, and the Suzuki Cultus.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

The Suzuki Alto VX price in Pakistan has been increased by Rs. 32,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 1,306,000 from the previous price of Rs. 1,274,000, while the Suzuki Alto VXR price has been increased by Rs. 38,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 1,508,000. Meanwhile, the Suzuki Alto VXL price in Pakistan has increased by Rs. 43,000 from the previous figure of Rs. 1,704,000.

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Alto VX
1,274,000
1,306,000
32,000
Alto VXR
1,508,000
1,546,000
38,000
Alto VXL AGS
1,704,000
1,747,000

43,000

Suzuki Cultus Price in PakistanThe Suzuki Cultus VXR price in Pakistan has climbed by Rs. 126,000, increasing the new price to Rs. 2,030,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 1,904,000, while the Suzuki Cultus VXL price in Pakistan has grown by Rs. 139,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 2,105,000. Meanwhile, the price of the Suzuki Cultus AGS has been raised by Rs. 150,000 to Rs. 2,422,000, up from Rs. 2,272,000 previously.

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Cultus VXR
1,904,000
2,030,000
126,000
Cultus VXL
2,105,000
2,244,000
139,000
Cultus AGS
2,272,000
2,272,000
150,000

Suzuki Wagon R Price in Pakistan

Suzuki Wagon R VXR price has been increased by Rs. 117,000 from the old rate of Rs. 1,760,000 to the new price of Rs. 1,877,000, while Suzuki Wagon R VXL price has been increased by Rs. 123,000 from the old rate of Rs. 1,852,000 to the new price of Rs. 1,975,000. Meanwhile, the price of the Suzuki Wagon R AGS has increased by Rs. 134,000 from the previous rate of Rs. 2,024,000.

Variant
Old Price (PKR)
New Price (PKR)
Difference (PKR)
Wagon R VXR
1,760,000
1,877,000
117,000
Wagon R VXL
1,852,000
1,975,000
123,000
Wagon R AGS
2,024,000
2,158,000
134,000

Suzuki Bolan Price in Pakistan

The price of the Suzuki Bolan in Pakistan has been increased by Rs. 29,000 to Rs. 1,178,000, up from Rs. 1,149,000.

What are your thoughts on the recent hike in Suzuki Car Prices in Pakistan? Please let us know in the comments section below.

