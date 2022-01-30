TDAP organises national pavilion in Intersec Dubai 2022

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised a national pavilion with four companies to participate in Intersec Dubai 2022, a statement said.

The companies included Aqsa Trading; Chaudhry Fashions; M R & Sons; and Suntex Apparel Industries while Hilton Enterprises and Rasheed Ahmed & Sons participated directly at Intersec Dubai 2022, it added. The Intersec Dubai 2022 closed on Tuesday, after a bustling three days of activities, idea sharing, innovative product displays, networking and gaining insight from the industry experts.

The latest innovations in the field of security, safety and fire protection recorded more than 600 leading exhibitors from 120 countries, 6,000-plus brands and products.

Suntex Apparel marketing manager Zia said, “Intersec went very well for us, and our team is very satisfied.”

Chaudhry Fashions director Omer said, “We were expecting less visitors due to pandemic situation but results are better, we received buyers from Lebanon, Saudia, Srilanka and from other Middle East regions.” With more than 6,000 brands and products at the Intersec, it is an important show for Pakistani buyers, visitors said.