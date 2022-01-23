TDAP, Pakistan trade mission organise webinar

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Pakistan trade mission in Tehran jointly organised a webinar on “Pakistan-Iran TIR/Transit Trade Challenges and Opportunities”, a statement said.

More than 55 organisations attended the session, including National Logistics Cell (NLC), Pakistan National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (PIC-ICC), All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA), it added.

The Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA), Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan (FOAP), Haroon Brothers Group of Companies, logistic companies, and other participants from Iran and Russia attended the session.

TDAP director general Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, Pakistan consul general in Istanbul Bilal Khan Pasha, and Pakistan trade counsellor in Iran Masood Ahmad informed the participants on the challenges and opportunities of TIR and transit trade through Iran.

PNC-ICC chairman Tariq Rangoonwala, explained the issues of TIR, while NLC general manager Shoaib Khakwani, Iran chamber of commerce’s Niloo, and Mahmood Afshar enlightened on trade through Iran.

The participants of the webinar were apprised that there is no violation of international laws and sanctions on transit through Iran and international trade worth $90 billion is transiting through Iran from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Turkey, Central Asian Republics (CARs), Eurasia, etc.

Moreover, international flights are using the Iranian air space which also includes trains, trucks according to article 11 of the trade free agreement i.e., freedom of transit signed by all countries including the UAE, EU, US, countries, and Iran, they said.