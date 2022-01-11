Tesla’s Shanghai Giga factory delivers over 480,000 vehicles in 2021

SHANGHAI: Tesla’s Shanghai plant delivered over 480,000 vehicles in 2021, the US electric carmaker said on Tuesday.

Deliveries at the Shanghai Giga factory stood at 484,130 vehicles last year, an increase of 235 per cent from 2020.

Last year, over 160,000 of Tesla’s made-in-China cars were exported to over 10 countries and regions in Europe and Asia.

The localisation rate of spares reached 90 per cent with 92 per cent of Tesla’s battery metal parts in the Shanghai plant capable of being recycled.