Timely completion of uplift work ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed timely completion of development work in special economic zones, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, he said, the target of 100 per cent colonisation of industrial estates would be achieved at all costs.

Iqbal said that every plot in the industrial estates would have an industrial unit. All possible facilities should be provided to those who set up industrial units in the industrial estates. No hindrance would be tolerated in investment and industrialisation, he said, adding that prompt provision of world-class infrastructure would be ensured in the industrial zones.