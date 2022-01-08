Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:15 am

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 8th January 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: The Gold price in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 8, 2022) decrease of SAR 51.79 per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 216.30 from previous day’s SAR 217.97.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 198.28 from previous day’s SAR 199.80.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Ounce
6,727.85
Yesterday: 6,779.64
Tola
2,522.94
Yesterday: 2,542.36
Gram 24K
216.30
Yesterday: 217.97
Gram 22K
198.28
Yesterday: 199.80
Gram 21K
189.26
Yesterday: 190.72
Gram 18K
162.23
Yesterday: 163.47

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

