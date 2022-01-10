Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 06:22 pm

Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 10th January 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) no changed to AED204.50 from previous day’s AED204.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme same to AED217.75 from previous day’s AED217.70.

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 10, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 10 6,598.66 217.75 204.50 195.00 167.25

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

