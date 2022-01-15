Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 15th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,589,530 on January 15, 2022 in the crypto exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,490,884.3 on Jan 14, 2021.

BTC TO PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 7,589,530 PKR

1 XBT 7,589,530 PKR 5 XBT 37,947,600 PKR 10 XBT 75,895,300 PKR 25 XBT 189,738,000 PKR 50 XBT 379,476,000 PKR