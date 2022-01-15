Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan (BTC TO PKR) on, 15th Jan 2022
KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs7,589,530 on January 15, 2022 in the crypto exchange market.
The rate of BTC increases when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs7,490,884.3 on Jan 14, 2021.
BTC TO PKR: Bitcoin Price in Pakistan
1 BTC = 7,589,530 PKR
|1 XBT
|7,589,530 PKR
|5 XBT
|37,947,600 PKR
|10 XBT
|75,895,300 PKR
|25 XBT
|189,738,000 PKR
|50 XBT
|379,476,000 PKR
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
