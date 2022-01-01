Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait on, 1st January 2022

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce US$ Dollar, and its converted prices in gold 24K per 10 gram and gold 22K per 10 gram.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to KWD 17.78 from the previous day’s KWD 17.56.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to KWD 16.30 from previous day’s KWD 16.10.

Gold Rate in Kuwait today

Gold Unit Gold Price in Kuwaiti Dinar Ounce KWD 553.05 Tola KWD 207.39 Gram 24K KWD 17.78 Gram 22K KWD 16.30 Gram 21K KWD 15.56 Gram 18K KWD 13.34

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Kuwait. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.