Today’s Gold Price in Qatar on, 1st January 2022
QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 1st January 2022) is QAR 2,478.00. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to QAR 213.61 from the previous day’s QAR 210.92.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold appreciated to QAR 195.81 from the previous day’s QAR 193.34.
Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)
|Gold Unit
|Gold Price in Qatari riyal
|Ounce
|QAR 6,644.20
|Tola
|QAR 2,491.57
|Gram 24K
|QAR 213.61
|Gram 22K
|QAR 195.81
|Gram 21K
|QAR 186.91
|Gram 18K
|QAR 160.21
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Qatar. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
