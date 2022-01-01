Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st January 2022
The Gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 73.11 per ounce on 1st January 2022.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to SAR 220.26 from previous day’s SAR 217.91.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went up to SAR 201.91 from previous day’s SAR 199.75.
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Ounce
|SAR 6,851.09
|Tola
|SAR 2,569.16
|Gram 24K
|SAR 220.26
|Gram 22K
|SAR 201.91
|Gram 21K
|SAR 192.73
|Gram 18K
|SAR 165.20
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Saudi Arabia. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
