09th Jan, 2022. 06:56 am

Today’s Gold Rate in Qatar on, 9th January 2022

Gold rate in Qatar

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 9th January 2022) is QAR 2,455.74Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to QAR 210.54 from the previous day’s QAR 211.30.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold depreciates to QAR 192.99 from the previous day’s QAR 193.69.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
-0.36%
Ounce
6,548.63
Yesterday: 6,572.22
Tola
2,455.74
Yesterday: 2,464.58
Gram 24K
210.54
Yesterday: 211.30
Gram 22K
192.99
Yesterday: 193.69
Gram 21K
184.22
Yesterday: 184.88
Gram 18K
157.90
Yesterday: 158.47
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in local markets of Qatar. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal council before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

