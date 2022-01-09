Today’s Gold Rate in Qatar on, 9th January 2022

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 9th January 2022) is QAR 2,455.74. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to QAR 210.54 from the previous day’s QAR 211.30.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold depreciates to QAR 192.99 from the previous day’s QAR 193.69.