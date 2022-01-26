Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022 In Pakistan | Price | Features | Specs | Launch Date

The world is changing from internal combustion engines to EVs and hybrids. Every automobile maker is going green. Toyota is also taking a similar route by providing hybrid choices to its best-selling car of all time. In 2020, Toyota sold a total of 1.95 million hybrid automobiles globally. And the Corolla hybrid is one of the best-selling hybrid sedans from Toyota. Let’s find out everything there is to know about the 12th Generation Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022 in Pakistan.

Overview

A year after the Toyota Corolla hatchback hybrid was released, the Toyota Corolla Saloon hybrid was released. Toyota offers only one version of the Corolla Hybrid 2022: the LE hybrid. It has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a high-end sedan.

A standout among midsize hybrids, the 2022 Corolla Hybrid’s strengths include dependability, durability, comfort, and a host of new features and improvements. In 2021, Toyota sold 166,811 vehicles in Europe. This represents 16% of Toyota’s total sales in the prior year. The car’s quality and performance are evident from these sales figures.

Look at the Toyota Corolla Hybrid’s specs and characteristics for a moment.

Specifications and Features

Length × Width × Height (mm) 4631 × 1781 × 1435 Wheelbase (mm) 2700 Seating Capacity 5 Fuel Tank Capacity (Litre) 42 Engine Capacity 1800cc Curb Weight (kg) 1293 Brakes Disk brakes with Electronic Parking Brake Front Headlights Bi-Beam LED with DRL Rear Lights LED Airbags Ten Airbags Safety Feature Blind Spot Monitor, Lane departure, Dynamic Cruise Control, TSS 2.0, Road sign assist, Star Safety system, rear traffic Alert, Auto High beams Hp and Torque 121 hp @ 5200 rpm142 Nm @ 3600 rpm

Exterior

On the outside, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022 has a sporty and mean appearance. The daytime running LEDs and the J-shaped LED headlights are an additional bonus to the vehicle. On the front, you’ll notice a large grille that extends into the lower portion of the bumper. Fog lights are standard on the Corolla Hybrid.

When it comes to the back, the Corolla Hybrid 2022 looks like past Corolla models. Like the preceding Corolla X, the 2022 Corolla has large expanded front and rear bumpers. This time, the trunk has been raised significantly and the headlamps have been curved sloppily.

Interior

The Toyota Corolla hybrid’s interior is just as well-equipped as the car’s exterior. Toyota has opted for simplicity while yet ensuring functionality. An 8-inch multimedia screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto and soft plastic in high-use areas further enhance the car’s luxurious cabin. Standard on all Corolla 2022 versions are two USB ports and wireless charging mats. The doors are made of a hard plastic, but it doesn’t feel cheap at all.

You’ll notice a lot of glossy black trim on the doors, dashboard, and console, which is consistent throughout the cabin. As a result, the interior of the vehicle has a distinct and striking look. However, you may upgrade your package to sofTex leather seats with lumbar support, heat, and automated adjustments if you choose.

Engine and Transmission

As soon as you pop open the hood, you’ll find the identical 2ZR-FXE 1.8L engine and ECVT transmission as in a Prius. One of Toyota’s most durable and efficient engines is this one. Toyota claims that the 2022 Corolla hybrid would have a fuel economy of 22 kilometres per litre. That’s impressive, considering the car’s durability and power output.. The Corolla Hybrid 2022, on the other hand, produces 121 horsepower at 5200 rpm and 142 nm of torque at 3600 rpm.

ECVT and high-performance power numbers enable a smooth transition and a pleasant driving experience when combined. Corolla 2022’s regenerative braking is rougher than one would anticipate from a pleasant ride, which is a problem. High speeds on the highway could feel underpowered due to its high curb weight of over 1293 kg.

Safety Features

Toyota is always one step ahead in terms of safety and security. The trend continues with Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2022. It is equipped with:

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (TSS 2.0)

Lane Departure

Pedestrian detection

Auto-high beam

Dynamic Cruise control

Road sign assistance

10 airbags

Immobilizer

Head impact protection

Tire pressure monitoring

Hill start assist

Blind spot monitoring

Steel body panels, and

Whiplash-injury-lessening seats

In terms of environmental options, the Corolla hybrid 2022 qualifies as an Ultra Low Emission Vehicle 70 (ULEV).

Comfort and Handling

The Corolla Hybrid 2022 has a multi-link suspension in the back and Mcpherson suspension in the front, which provides outstanding comfort. Allows for a more agile driving experience thanks to the rear multi-link suspension

It’s easy to drive despite its bulky frame. Great viewing angles and a cutting-edge blind-spot monitoring technology make for a fantastic experience. More responsive and comfortable than ever before thanks to its 15-inch wheels.

Toyota Corolla vs. Prius, which one makes more sense?

Now that you’ve read thus far, you’re probably wondering which hybrid to choose. With the Corolla Hybrid and Prius, Toyota has made several wise decisions.

The hybrid Corolla looks and feels more like a regular hybrid, with sporty, contemporary, and opulent touches. If you’re not a fan of the Prius hatchback, a hybrid Corolla makes more sense. However, unlike the Prius, the Corolla hybrid lacks plug-in hybrid capability.

There are, however, a few areas in which the Corolla hybrid does not measure up. Compared to the Prius, for example, it has a very little boot area. The Prius has a distinct edge over other hybrid vehicles because of its ability to recharge via a plug-in hybrid. In Pakistan, where there are few charging facilities, this may not be an advantage.

Toyota Indus Motors has yet to sell the Corolla in Pakistan, however the Prius is already on sale for an ex-factory price of 9.27 million PKR. When converting from USD to PKR, the amount is around 4.2 million PKR. The Corolla Hybrid 2022 will likely cost in the same ballpark as the Toyota Prius because of Pakistan’s hefty regulatory and customs taxes.

Final Word

Toyotas are a sure bet in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) reports that in 2021, Toyota Corolla was Pakistan’s second most popular vehicle. Toyota has already established itself as a leader in the hybrid market with its Aqua and Prius models. Adding the Toyota Corolla Hybrid to the market would be a great idea because of its high performance, fuel economy, and breathtaking appearance. To be sure, the remarkable average fuel economy of the Corolla Hybrid 2022 makes it a very compelling option in light of escalating prices.