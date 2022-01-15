TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 15th Jan 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Turkish Lira (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs13.01 and Rs13.07 at 3:34 pm PST on January 15, 2022.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
TRY TO PKR Open Market
Here you can find the updated list of (Lira TO PKR) Turkish Lira rate in Pakistan (Updated, 15th January 2022)
1 TRY= 13.07 Pakistani Rupees
|1 TRY
|13.07 PKR
|5 TRY
|65.35 PKR
|10 TRY
|130.70 PKR
|25 TRY
|326.75 PKR
|50 TRY
|653.50 PKR
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
