Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 04:30 pm

TRY TO PKR: Today’s Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

Turkish lira to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira (TRY) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs12.93 and Rs12.75 at 4:31 pm PST on January 7, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

TRY TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Lira TO PKR) Turkish Lira rate in Pakistan (Updated, 7th January 2022)

1 TRY= 12.75 Pakistani Rupees

TRY
PKR
1 TRY 12.75 PKR
5 TRY 63.75 PKR
10 TRY 127.50 PKR
25 TRY 318.75 PKR
50 TRY 637.51 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

6 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 7th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
9 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
14 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
15 mins ago
Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

BRUSSELS: Eurozone inflation soared in December to its highest annual rate since records...
19 mins ago
Rupee gains 25 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 25 paisas against the dollar on Friday, as...
20 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 7th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Pakistan rejects India’s ‘false claims, tendentious remarks’ on SAARC, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday rejected his Indian...
3 mins ago
Adele gives a sneakpeak on her new single ‘Oh My God.’

Britain's favorite Adele is back to winning hearts with a small preview...
Kuwaiti Dinar Rate
6 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 7th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
Hiba Bukhari Arez Ahmed
7 mins ago
WATCH: Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed beam with happiness

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600