UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan today on, 1st January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 at 9:00 am PST on January 1st, 2022.

The Dirham stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 on December 31, 2021.

UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan

Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 1st January 2022.

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) January 1st, 2022 Rs. 48.50

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.