UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 2nd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs49.5 and Rs50.0 at 9:00 am PST on 2nd January 2022.

The Dirham stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 on 2nd January 2022.

Today UAE Dirham to PKR

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) 2nd January 2022 Rs. 49.5

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.