UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 2nd January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 03:46 pm
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs49.5 and Rs50.0 at 9:00 am PST on 2nd January 2022.

The Dirham stable against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.50 on 2nd January 2022.

Today UAE Dirham to PKR

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
2nd January 2022 Rs. 49.5
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

