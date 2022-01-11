Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 03:13 am

UAE Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th January 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.20 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to PKR was Rs 49.80 in the open market on January 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

UAE Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on, (12th January 2022)

DATE BUYING SELLING
12 Jan, 2022 49.20 49.80
11 Jan, 2022 49.60 50.10
10 Jan, 2022 49.60 50.10
09 Jan, 2022 49.60 50.10
08 Jan, 2022 49.50 50.00
07 Jan, 2022 49.60 50.10
06 Jan, 2022 49.50 50.00
05 Jan, 2022 49.70 50.20
03 Jan, 2022 49.55 50.05
02 Jan, 2022 49.50 50.00

Other Currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.900 127.120
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.560 139.790
CHINESE YUAN 27.520 27.960
DANISH KRONE 26.910 26.960
EURO 200.260 200.600
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.640 22.680
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.040 47.120
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.370 130.590
SWEDISH KRONA 19.410 19.450
SWISS FRANC 190.600 190.930
THAI BHAT 5.260 5.270
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 240.010 240.420
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

