UAE Dirham TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.20 and selling rate of 1 Dirham to PKR was Rs 49.80 in the open market on January 12, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|12 Jan, 2022
|49.20
|49.80
|11 Jan, 2022
|49.60
|50.10
|10 Jan, 2022
|49.60
|50.10
|09 Jan, 2022
|49.60
|50.10
|08 Jan, 2022
|49.50
|50.00
|07 Jan, 2022
|49.60
|50.10
|06 Jan, 2022
|49.50
|50.00
|05 Jan, 2022
|49.70
|50.20
|03 Jan, 2022
|49.55
|50.05
|02 Jan, 2022
|49.50
|50.00
Other Currency rates in Pakistan
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.900
|127.120
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.560
|139.790
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.520
|27.960
|DANISH KRONE
|26.910
|26.960
|EURO
|200.260
|200.600
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.640
|22.680
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.530
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.040
|47.120
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.370
|130.590
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.410
|19.450
|SWISS FRANC
|190.600
|190.930
|THAI BHAT
|5.260
|5.270
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.070
|48.150
|UK Pound Sterling
|240.010
|240.420
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.000
