UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 dirham rate in Pakistan on, 3rd Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs45.15 and Rs47.99 at 9:00 am PST on January 3, 2022.

The Dirham decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.53 on Jan 3, 2021.

Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 3rd January 2022.