UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 dirham rate in Pakistan on, 3rd Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 05:32 pm
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs45.15 and Rs47.99 at 9:00 am PST on January 3, 2022.

The Dirham decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.53 on Jan 3, 2021.

UAE Dirham to PKR

Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 3rd January 2022.

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
January 3, 2022 Rs. 47.99
Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

11 mins ago
Gold Price: Today's Gold rate in Karachi on, 3rd January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Karachi on January...
19 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 3rd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
28 mins ago
FBR defers digital payment system till January 31

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday deferred the mandatory...
34 mins ago
SBP announces new era of digital banking

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a licensing and...
1 hour ago
Supernet believes time is ripe for tech IPO

KARACHI: Supernet, a subsidiary of Telecard Limited, up for an initial public...
1 hour ago
China’s services industry a new magnet for foreign investment

BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use,...