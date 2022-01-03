UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 dirham rate in Pakistan on, 3rd Jan 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham (AED) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs45.15 and Rs47.99 at 9:00 am PST on January 3, 2022.
The Dirham decreases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs47.15 and Rs48.53 on Jan 3, 2021.
UAE Dirham to PKR
Check the updated list of (AED TO PKR) exchange rates on, 3rd January 2022.
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|January 3, 2022
|Rs. 47.99
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
