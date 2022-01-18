UAE Dirham to PKR: Today’s AED TO PKR on, 19th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs 47.840 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs 47.920 in the open market on January 19, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
UAE Dirham to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 19, 2022.
|1 U.A.E Dirham
|47.840
|47.920
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.360
|126.580
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.340
|140.580
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.500
|27.940
|DANISH KRONE
|26.900
|26.950
|EURO
|200.280
|200.620
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.550
|22.590
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.530
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.830
|46.910
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.320
|130.540
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.440
|19.470
|SWISS FRANC
|191.880
|192.210
|THAI BHAT
|5.320
|5.330
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.840
|47.920
|UK Pound Sterling
|239.670
|240.070
|US Dollar
|175.650
|176.150
Download BOL News App for latest news