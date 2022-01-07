UAE Gold: Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Jan 2022
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on (Jan 9,2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 203.75.
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 9, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 07
|6,576.64
|217.00
|203.75
|194.50
|166.75
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
