UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 4 January 2022
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 4, 2021) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED215.75.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED204.75.
Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 28
|6,635.36
|219.00
|205.50
|196.25
|168.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Read More
AED TO PKR: Latest UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Oil set to post biggest annual gains
Oil prices edged down on Friday but were set to post their...
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 January 2022, Check updated...