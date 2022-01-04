UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 4 January 2022

Share this post on

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 4, 2021) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED215.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED204.75.