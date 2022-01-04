UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 4 January 2022

04th Jan, 2022. 07:41 am
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 4, 2021) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED215.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) came up to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED204.75.

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
December 28 6,635.36 219.00 205.50 196.25 168.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

