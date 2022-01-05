UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 5th Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold Rates in Dubai

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme no changed to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED219.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) same to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED205.50.

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Here you can find the updated chart of Gold price in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022)

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
December 5 6,635.36 219.00 205.50 196.25 168.25

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Read More

2 hours ago
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
47 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 5, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 46.50...
1 hour ago
Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 5 January 2022

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and...
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
3 hours ago
Gold Price: Today’s Gold rates in Pakistan on, 5th January 2022

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5th Jan 2022, 10 grams...
9 hours ago
Technical glitches irk HBL customers

KARACHI: The largest private sector bank of Pakistan, i.e., Habib Bank Limited...