UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 5th Jan 2022
UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme no changed to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED219.00.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) same to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED205.50.
Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)
Here you can find the updated chart of Gold price in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022)
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|December 5
|6,635.36
|219.00
|205.50
|196.25
|168.25
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.