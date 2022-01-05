UAE Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai on, 5th Jan 2022

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022) stands at AED2553.54 24k per tola.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme no changed to AED219.00 from previous day’s AED219.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) same to AED205.50 from previous day’s AED205.50.

Today Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE)

Here you can find the updated chart of Gold price in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022)