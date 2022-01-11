Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 04:54 pm

UAE launches AED100 million ‘Arab genius project’

UAE

ABU DHABI: Ruler of Dubai, vice president and prime minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched the AED100 million “Arab genius project”, Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai Ruler has used his 16th Accession Day anniversary to launch the project that will search for 1,000 Arab pioneers in different fields.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the Museum of the Future would serve as the hub for these geniuses. The museum would open soon, he tweeted.

“Recently, we built an international scientific landmark, the Museum of the Future. This will serve as the intellectual and administrative centre for this new Arab movement. Personally, I believe science, scholars and people of ideas can bring about a change for the better,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The AED100 million project would search for 1,000 pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years.

“They will receive support and be connected with global intellectuals, researchers and companies to help develop their ideas and further hone their talents,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

“Civilisations prosper with the search for its true makers. The nation that appreciates its scholars, geniuses and thinkers, and enables them to play their role, is on the right path,” he said.

