Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

30th Jan, 2022. 09:08 am

UBL becomes first ‘Visa Ready BIN Sponsor’ in the region

Staff Correspondent

30th Jan, 2022. 09:08 am
ubl

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has partnered with Visa to drive fintech enablement in Pakistan by becoming the first “Visa Ready BIN Sponsor” in the region, a statement said on Tuesday.

This development is a first for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and third in the CEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region, it added.

Visa’s country manager for Pakistan Kamil Khan commented, “Pakistan has a massive pool of fintechs and there is a tremendous potential to accelerate digitisation. As the first partner to offer BIN Sponsorship, UBL can enable the launch of card programmes across non-traditional financial institutions and fintechs in the market bringing to light newer use cases.”

“Visa Ready allows UBL to provide rapid access to Visa’s certified infrastructure, giving fintechs the confidence that payment flows meet local regulations.”

“We are looking forward to seeing a greater number of fintech companies benefitting from this partnership with UBL, as we continue to drive innovation and support the launch of products and solutions that transform the payment experiences of consumers in Pakistan,” he added.

UBL Digital Banking group executive Sharjeel Shahid said, “UBL aims to maintain its lead as the front-runner in the digital-ecosystem by creating an enablement platform for fintechs desirous of entering the market with new use-cases.”

“Our status as a Visa Ready partner is one more step in that direction, where the objective is to create a seamless and fast-track onboarding experience for non-banking players,” he added.

As a certified Visa Ready BIN Sponsor, UBL will offer its BINs that could be used by fintechs, enabling them to build and launch payment solutions that meet Visa’s global standards around security and functionality at a low cost.

Visa created the Visa Ready programme to help reduce the need for fintechs to divert their focus on navigating licencing and payment networks requirements. Traditionally, any institution that needed to issue a payment card in the region used to go through the long process of finding a BIN sponsor.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
SSGC, Oracle Power sign deal to produce synthetic natural gas

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has signed a non-binding memorandum...
51 mins ago
PSX expected to attract around $200m in 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market is witnessing a rising trend of foreign...
55 mins ago
Host of issues hurting rupee stability

KARACHI: High dollar demand for external payments, depleting foreign exchange reserves and...
57 mins ago
Fighting from the front

LAHORE : High taxes and unstable exchange rate are the key challenges...
59 mins ago
Building stone by stone

LAHORE: Government should strengthen and support Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), a...
1 hour ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP TO PKR was Rs237.020 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

us
42 mins ago
US transgender woman swimmer’s success causes stir

Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women's swimming with...
Atif Aslam
43 mins ago
From the unapologetic Hilmand to rapping in Punjabi – the week that was Atif Aslam’s

If we were to sum up this week, it was only Atif...
stanford seed
43 mins ago
Pakistani firm wins top spot in maiden Stanford SEED Spark Programme

KARACHI: The Pakistani startup Codeschool.pk has won first place across South Asia...
beggary
43 mins ago
Criminalising beggary

KARACHI: Eliminating beggary in the metropolis calls for quick and strong legislation...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600