Ufone launches roaming data gift facility in UAE, Saudi Arabia

The Pakistani telecom company, Ufone, has introduced economical roaming data gift facility for its users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a statement said.

Going forward, Ufone customers will be able to share data buckets with their friends and family visiting the UAE or Saudi Arabia to help them stay connected back home at all times, it added.

The initiative is in consistence with the Ufone’s long-term commitment of facilitating their customers at all times, now beyond geographical barriers. The customers wishing to share data gift buckets with their loved ones will need to dial 5061 Ufone number of their loved ones# from their handsets anytime anywhere from Pakistan. This service can also be accessible during using Ufone roaming from any other country.

Ufone customers can gift 1,000MB data bucket in the UAE and Saudi Arabia at the rate of 282.82 + tax at a flat rate for both prepaid and postpaid users.

The Ufone customers visiting these countries can access WhatsApp video and audio calls and all social apps to stay connected with their family and friends back home. To further facilitate the users, the company offers the same charges and mechanics for Postpay and Prepaid buckets.