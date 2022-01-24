Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 05:12 pm

UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 05:12 pm
uk airlines

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand recovers from the pandemic or lose lucrative take-off and landing slots, the UK government warned on Monday.

Carriers operating in Britain are currently using about 50 per cent of their slots as the sector continues to recover from the long-running Covid crisis.

This has helped to ensure that airlines have avoided carbon-intensive “ghost flights”, with none or few travellers during pandemic restrictions.

Carriers operating in Britain have traditionally been required to use 80 per cent of their slots, but the target was suspended owing to Covid.

From the end of March, carriers must use slots at least 70 per cent of the time in order to keep them, the Department for Transport (DfT) said in a statement on Monday.

But airlines will also “benefit from added flexibility over when they are justified not to use them”, the DfT said.

During the pandemic, the rule had been eased “to provide financial stability to the sector and prevent environmentally damaging ghost flights”, aviation minister Robert Courts added.

“As demand for flights returns, it’s right we gradually move back to the previous rules while making sure we continue to provide the sector with the support it needs.”

Monday’s news was welcomed by London airports.

The move “strikes the right balance between driving recovery and promoting competition”, a Heathrow spokeswoman said.

The aviation sector was slammed by the Covid-19 health emergency that erupted in early 2020, grounding planes worldwide and decimating demand for air travel.

Recovery has been hampered by frequent changes to travel restrictions and testing requirements following the emergence of the Omicron variant late last year.

Read More

2 hours ago
Evergrande shares rise after reports of government restructure

BEIJING: Shares in debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande rallied on Monday after...
2 hours ago
Unisame stresses the need for self-sufficiency

KARACHI: The government should aim to create self-sufficiency in food and chemicals...
10 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.930...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 24 January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (24, Jan 2022)...
13 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
13 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 24, 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PTA Tax iPhone 14
8 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
Eurozone
10 mins ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
Real Lovebirds
10 mins ago
Netizens love the viral pics of cozy owlets ‘Real Lovebirds’

Couples want to stand out from the crowd when it comes to...
Rupee
22 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar due to external payments

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee declined 25 paisas against the dollar on Monday,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement