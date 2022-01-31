Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:23 pm

Unisame invites UN attention to khashkhash trade

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:23 pm
khashkhash

Image: File

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Ministry of Commerce to assist in adopting khashkhash as food and food ingredient, a statement said on Monday.

The Unisame asked the Ministry of Commerce to urge the United Nations (UN) to revisit the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961, and remove the bar on khashkhash as its standard has been adopted by Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) as food and food ingredient.

The legal experts said that the ban on its cultivation and trade has now become infructuous and the UN must allow its free import, export and transit forthwith.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver said that it is high time the UN comprehends the fact that the signatories to the UN Single Convention 1961, have committed themselves to the other variety of poppy seeds which are for different purposes.

But it has not given much attention to khashkhash, which is food and food ingredients with multiple nutrition and health values, he added.

The Unisame Council has requested the Ministry of Commerce, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Custom officials and the PSQCA to convene a joint meeting to resolve the matter in the best interest of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) farmers and traders.

Read More

3 hours ago
Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings

LONDON: Ryanair slashed its losses sharply in final three months of 2021 but...
5 hours ago
Textile industry booming due to PTI policy, claims Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday claimed that the...
8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 31 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
9 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 31st January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 31 January 2022, Check updated...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 31st January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (31, Jan 2022)...
11 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 31 January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 31, 2022) 24k...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports
6 mins ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
Rupee
8 mins ago
Rupee recovers five paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar on Monday on...
japan vaccinaton
13 mins ago
Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

TOKYO - A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by...
Cheslie Kryst
18 mins ago
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after falling from a 60-story skyscraper, and Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her loss.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, died on Sunday. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600