Unisame stresses the need for self-sufficiency

KARACHI: The government should aim to create self-sufficiency in food and chemicals to reduce dependency on drastically increasing imports, an official said on Monday.

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) president Zulfikar Thaver said, “Self-sufficiency is the best answer in the present situation for a burdened and indebted economy. The heavy imports are consuming all our hard earned foreign exchange from exports and remittances.”

“We need to adopt reverse engineering for manufacturing equipment and machinery at home, just like China did in the early stages. Even in agriculture we need to act fast and adopt modernisation for better yields,” he added.

The Unisame Council urged the economic leadership to gear up and work seriously towards self-sufficiency, adding that there is an urgent need to seek Chinese technology, collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and it should be in the most essential items on CPEC agenda.

The import substitution agenda of the government is not being implemented in letter and spirit, the Council said, adding that the economic managers are mostly involved in matters of survival and are not focusing on the very important matters of implementation of committed policies.