19th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th January 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.650 at 9:00 am PST on January 19, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.16 on January 18, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar 175.650 176.150
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
19 January 2022 Rs. 175.650
18 January 2021 Rs. 176.18

