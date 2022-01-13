Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Jan, 2022. 01:35 pm

US inflation ‘too high’, lowering it a priority: Fed’s Brainard

US inflation

Image: File

WASHINGTON: US inflation is “too high” and the Federal Reserve will make the issue a priority, Lael Brainard, the nominee to take the number-two position at the central bank, said Wednesday.

The Fed’s “most important task” is to focus on “getting inflation back down to two per cent while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone,” Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery at her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Her comments were made public on the day the government released data showing that the wave of price increases for autos, housing, food and energy drove US consumer prices seven per cent higher last year, their largest jump in nearly four decades.

The Federal Reserve has already begun removing the extraordinary stimulus provided to support the economy during the pandemic, and is expected to as soon as March raise the benchmark borrowing rate three or even four times this year to tamp down the price surge.

Brainard, a Democrat whom President Joe Biden nominated to serve as vice chair of the Fed, made clear in her remarks that she will not be an inflation dove.

She said the economy “is making welcome progress, but the pandemic continues to pose challenges. Our priority is to protect the gains we have made and support a full recovery.”

She noted that she has worked with presidents of both parties during her time at the Treasury Department and the Fed, and “supported monetary policy that is responsive to evolving economic conditions.”

Brainard pledged to “bring a considered and independent voice” to the Fed’s deliberations and “support policies that are in the interests of the American people and based on the law and careful analysis of the evidence.”

She will replace Richard Clarida, who resigned this week, two weeks before his term was due to end amid a scandal over his stock trading activity.

Biden, who has seen his popularity sink amid the inflation surge, still has three seats to fill on the Fed’s board.

Read More

3 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
3 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
3 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
4 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 13th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
4 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
4 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Joe Biden
7 mins ago
Biden points to ‘progress’ as US prices hit record high last year

WASHINGTON: The US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in...
Latin American
14 mins ago
Latin American economy to lose steam this year: UN

MEXICO CITY: Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will slow sharply...
Coke studio
23 mins ago
Spotify, Coke Studio partner to promote Pakistan music

KARACHI: Spotify has partnered with the Coke Studio Pakistan (CSP) to launch...
Korea
28 mins ago
S.Korean banks’ household lending falls in December

SEOUL - South Korean banks' household lending marked the first fall in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600