Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 05:30 am

USD to PKR – Dollar Rate in Pakistan – 12 January 2022

KARACHI: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs177.000 at 8:32 am PST on January 12, 2022.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.68 on January 11, 2021.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan

Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 12th January 2022)

US Dollar 176.500 177.000

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

