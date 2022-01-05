USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.10 and Rs176.70 at 9:00 am PST on January 5, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 5th January 2022)

USD = 176.75 Pakistani Rupees

USD
PKR
1 USD 176.70 PKR
5 USD 883.50 PKR
10 USD 1767.00 PKR
25 USD 4417.50 PKR
50 USD 8835.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

