USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs175.10 and Rs176.70 at 9:00 am PST on January 5, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.