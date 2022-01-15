Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 04:30 am

USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.85 at 9:00 am PST on January 15, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.16 on January 15, 2021.

The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency. Dollar rates in Pakistan today. US Dollar (USD) exchange rates with Pakistan Rupee (PKR). Here you can see the US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee and also find the latest currency rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar Price in Pakistan (USD TO PKR)

Below you will find the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today along with the appreciation and depreciation compared to the previous day. (Updated 16, Jan 2022)

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
16 January 2022 Rs. 175.85
15 January 2021 Rs. 176.16

Read More

6 hours ago
Apple complies with Dutch watchdog ruling on payment options

AMSTERDAM: Apple on Saturday said that it would allow developers of dating...
7 hours ago
How to Check FBR Draw Winner's list - 15th January 2022

FBR Draw Winner's list: According to FBR, the denominations of the prizes...
8 hours ago
FBR POS Lucky draw: Winners to get prizes today

FBR POS Lucky draw: On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)...
10 hours ago
Google, Facebook chiefs approved market pact: US court

SAN FRANCISCO: The top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved...
12 hours ago
PIAF asks govt to add hydropower projects to renewable energy scope

KARACHI: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Mian Nauman...
12 hours ago
Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by US states

WASHINGTON: Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
30 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 16th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 16,...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 16th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
Infinix Note 10
2 hours ago
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10...
Aima Baig
3 hours ago
From Aima Baig to Saboor Aly, Dance Videos That Set Internet ABLAZE

Popular singer Aima Baig’s dance video went viral and wins love reacts...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600