20th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.22 at 9:00 am PST on January 20, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.22 on January 19, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 20th January 2022)

US Dollar 176.22 177.150
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
20 January 2022 Rs. 176.22
19 January 2021 Rs. 176.18

