USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.22 at 9:00 am PST on January 20, 2022.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.22 on January 19, 2021.