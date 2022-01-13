Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.50 at 8:30 am PST on January 13, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.23 on January 12, 2021.

The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency. Dollar rates in Pakistan today. US Dollar (USD) exchange rates with Pakistan Rupee (PKR). Here you can see the US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee and also find the latest currency rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today

Here is the updated USD TO PKR interbank exchange rate. (Updated 13, Jan 2022)

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
US DOLLAR USD 176.000 176.50

Dollar Price in Pakistan. BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

