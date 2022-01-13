USD to PKR: Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan today On, 13th Jan 2022
USD to PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.50 at 8:30 am PST on January 13, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.23 on January 12, 2021.
The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency. Dollar rates in Pakistan today. US Dollar (USD) exchange rates with Pakistan Rupee (PKR). Here you can see the US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee and also find the latest currency rate in Pakistan.
Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today
Here is the updated USD TO PKR interbank exchange rate. (Updated 13, Jan 2022)
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US DOLLAR
|USD
|176.000
|176.50
Dollar Price in Pakistan. BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.
