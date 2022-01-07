Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 05:22 pm

USD TO PKR Open market exchange rates on, (7th January 2022)

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.15 and Rs179.30 at 9:00 am PST on January 7, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

USD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 7th January 2022)

USD TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY

DATE BUYING SELLING
07 Jan, 2022 178.15 179.30
06 Jan, 2022 178.00 179.20
05 Jan, 2022 177.60 179.50
03 Jan, 2022 177.15 178.85
02 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
01 Jan, 2022 176.80 178.50
31 Dec, 2021 179.00 180.30
30 Dec, 2021 179.60 180.80
29 Dec, 2021 179.70 181.10
28 Dec, 2021 179.80 181.20

BOL News provides you up to date open market currency rates of Pakistan and Foreign Currencies. Today US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee (USD to PKR) is 179.30 PKR, all currency prices are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR conversion. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan

