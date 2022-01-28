Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 07:32 am

USD TO PKR: Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan on Jan 28, 2022

USD TO PKR

USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs176.65 at 8:30am PST on January 28, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs176.98 on January 27, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Check  the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 28 January 2022)

US Dollar 176.65 177.200
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
27 January 2022 Rs. 176.65
26 January 2021 Rs. 176.98

