USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.15 and Rs179.30 at 9:00 am PST on January 8, 2022.
The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs174.45 and Rs176.53 on January 7, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022
Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 8th January 2022)
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|08 Jan, 2022
|178.15
|179.30
USD TO PKR – OPEN MARKET FOREX RATES HISTORY
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|07 Jan, 2022
|178.15
|179.30
|06 Jan, 2022
|178.00
|179.20
|05 Jan, 2022
|177.60
|179.50
|03 Jan, 2022
|177.15
|178.85
|02 Jan, 2022
|176.80
|178.50
|01 Jan, 2022
|176.80
|178.50
|31 Dec, 2021
|179.00
|180.30
|30 Dec, 2021
|179.60
|180.80
|29 Dec, 2021
|179.70
|181.10
|28 Dec, 2021
|179.80
|181.20
BOL News provides you up to date open market currency rates of Pakistan and Foreign Currencies. Today US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee (USD to PKR) is 179.30 PKR, all currency prices are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR conversion. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan
