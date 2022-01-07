USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.15 and Rs179.30 at 9:00 am PST on January 8, 2022.

The USD against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs174.45 and Rs176.53 on January 7, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Here you can find the updated list of (US Dollar TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 8th January 2022)

DATE BUYING SELLING 08 Jan, 2022 178.15 179.30