Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 01:08 am

Wapda chairman highlights importance of Dasu hydropower project

Wapda

Image: File

LAHORE: The Dasu hydropower project is of immense importance for a quantum increase in green and low-cost hydel electricity in the national grid, an official said on Monday.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Monday visited Dasu hydropower project, being constructed on River Indus in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Hussain during his visit reviewed progress on the project, and directed the project authorities to ensure achieving major construction milestones in accordance with the timelines set for the purpose.

He also directed the management to double their efforts for completion of the project in accordance with the stipulated time and construction standards.

Wapda general manager Dasu hydropower project Anwar-ul-Haq and representatives of consultants and contractors were also present on the occasion.

The chairman had a round of the various components of the project and witnessed the construction activities going on the project. Earlier, he was briefed about the progress on the project.

It was apprised that the construction work was underway simultaneously on as many as eight sites, which include diversion tunnels, underground powerhouse, flushing and traffic tunnel, relocation of Karakoram Highway, right bank access roads, 132kV transmission line, and Wapda colony and offices.

The 4,320MW Dasu hydropower project is being implemented in two stages. At present, Wapda is working on 2,160MW Stage-I, which will provide 12 billion units of green and low-cost electricity to the national grid annually, while the Stage-II will contribute another 9 billion units to the system per annum.

Read More

7 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 10th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th  January 2022, Check updated...
7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Dubai on, 10th January 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10, Jan 2022) today 24...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 10th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
8 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 10th January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
8 hours ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
8 hours ago
Pakistan’s official wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

LCCI
3 mins ago
LCCI stresses timely measures to avoid tragedies like Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
5 mins ago
CTO Karachi sets up day care centre

KARACHI: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi has set up a day...
PSX
8 mins ago
Pakistan stocks close in green territory as KSE-100 Index gains 542 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks successfully managed to close in the green territory...
10 mins ago
Anurag Kashyap talks about rejecting Shah Rukh Khan Starrer super hit Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho, directed by Karan Johar, has a particular place...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600