Wapda chairman highlights importance of Dasu hydropower project

LAHORE: The Dasu hydropower project is of immense importance for a quantum increase in green and low-cost hydel electricity in the national grid, an official said on Monday.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) on Monday visited Dasu hydropower project, being constructed on River Indus in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Hussain during his visit reviewed progress on the project, and directed the project authorities to ensure achieving major construction milestones in accordance with the timelines set for the purpose.

He also directed the management to double their efforts for completion of the project in accordance with the stipulated time and construction standards.

Wapda general manager Dasu hydropower project Anwar-ul-Haq and representatives of consultants and contractors were also present on the occasion.

The chairman had a round of the various components of the project and witnessed the construction activities going on the project. Earlier, he was briefed about the progress on the project.

It was apprised that the construction work was underway simultaneously on as many as eight sites, which include diversion tunnels, underground powerhouse, flushing and traffic tunnel, relocation of Karakoram Highway, right bank access roads, 132kV transmission line, and Wapda colony and offices.

The 4,320MW Dasu hydropower project is being implemented in two stages. At present, Wapda is working on 2,160MW Stage-I, which will provide 12 billion units of green and low-cost electricity to the national grid annually, while the Stage-II will contribute another 9 billion units to the system per annum.