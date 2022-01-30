Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:28 am

World’s 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 09:28 am
world richest men

PARIS: The world’s 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said.

Oxfam said the men’s wealth jumped from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, at an average rate of $1.3 billion per day, in a briefing published before a virtual mini-summit of world leaders being held under the auspices of the World Economic Forum.

A confederation of charities that focus on alleviating global poverty, Oxfam said the billionaires’ wealth rose more during the pandemic more than it did the previous 14 years, when the world economy was suffering the worst recession since the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

It called this inequality “economic violence” and said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day due to a lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger and climate change.

The pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty, the charity added, with non-white ethnic minorities and women bearing the brunt of the impact as inequality soared.

The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world’s richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.

Oxfam urged tax reforms to fund worldwide vaccine production as well as healthcare, climate adaptation and gender-based violence reduction to help save lives.

The group said it based its wealth calculations on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available, and used the 2021 Billionaires List compiled by the US business magazine Forbes.

Forbes listed the world’s 10 richest men as: Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Microsoft CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, US investor Warren Buffet and the head of the French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault.

Read More

40 mins ago
IMF continues to change to confront global challenges

WASHINGTON: The world is changing. From Covid-19 and climate change to digitalisation...
42 mins ago
Expo 2020 drives Dubai property boom

KARACHI: A recent boom in the Dubai real estate sector offers an...
44 mins ago
Supernet, Avara secure Rs250 million project

KARACHI: Supernet Limited in conjunction with its Australian technology partner Avara Technologies...
46 mins ago
Veon Group CEO opens $8m Jazz Digital Park

KARACHI: Veon Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu has inaugurated the Jazz Digital Park...
47 mins ago
CPHGC wins CSR Stalwart Award

KARACHI: The China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd (CPHGC) has won...
50 mins ago
UBL becomes first ‘Visa Ready BIN Sponsor’ in the region

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has partnered with Visa to drive fintech...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

olympics
31 mins ago
Winter Olympics threatened by climate change: report

Climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics, reducing the...
Netflix
31 mins ago
New binge worthy shows hitting Netflix this month

Inventing Anna - Limited Series A limited tv series based on the...
us economy
32 mins ago
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021

WASHINGTON: After contracting in 2020, US economic growth saw its biggest increase...
uphill task
32 mins ago
‘Clean’ Quetta an uphill task

QUETTA: Sahib Dad, a resident of Mumtaz Town in Quetta, has been...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600