Zong sets up digital lab at Pak-China Friendship School in Gwadar

Pakistan’s cellular and digital services leader, Zong, has teamed up with Pak-China Friendship School Gwadar to establish a digital lab under its agenda of “Let’s Get Digital”, a statement said.

The Pak-China Gwadar Middle School, also commonly known as Faqeer Middle School, is located in Gwadar’s Faqeer Colony. This school is part of a Chinese-funded initiative aimed at developing a high quality educational system in the area.

With the aim to digitally transform the country, Zong continued with the endeavour to provide a computer lab for digital and curriculum learning at the school.

The Pak-China Friendship School is one of the first government schools in Gwadar to have a fully functional computer lab. Zong’s digital lab will enable both students and teachers to access digital education and keep up with the rest of the world in terms of modern education.

“The digital lab at Pak-China Friendship School aims at bridging the digital divide; that is a significant inhibitor to economic progress. Zong’s efforts of digitalising the underprivileged strata of the country is in line with the government of Pakistan and the PTA’s agenda of digital and gender inclusivity. This is just one of the numerous efforts we’ve made and will continue in the future to digitally empower Pakistanis and provide them with opportunities.” Zong’s official spokesperson said.

Zong has increased its efforts in Pakistan to promote digital education. The company recently partnered with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to develop an online course “How to E-lance” along with the recent inauguration of a computer lab for the students of Maulvi Abdul Haq School, Karachi. The goal is to broaden the reach of digital learning and assist even more young people, particularly girls, who face mobility and safety barriers in becoming digitally connected and establishing online careers.