Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

1 BTC TO PKR exchange rate 12 Feb, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:08 pm
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs7,407,580 on Saturday, February 12, 202.

The exchange rate of the Bitcoin in relation to the Pakistani Rupee on the chart, the table of the dynamics of the cost as a percentage for the day.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC to PKR Rate Today

1 BTC to PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,407,580 on 12 Feb 2022.

XBT
PKR
1 XBT 7,407,580 PKR
5 XBT 37,037,900 PKR
10 XBT 74,075,800 PKR
25 XBT 185,190,000 PKR
50 XBT 370,379,000 PKR

Read More

12 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th February 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
12 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 12th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 12th Feb 2022, Check updated...
13 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.520...
13 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 12th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.530 and...
14 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 12, 2022)...
14 hours ago
Gold Rate in AED: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (12th, Feb 2022)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 seconds ago
PDM’s consensus on no-confidence motion against PM welcomed by PPP

LAHORE: While welcoming the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of...
Shoaib Malik
5 mins ago
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are set to star in their own Biopic

Following in the footsteps of Sania Mirza, it appears that Shoaib Malik...
Barwaan Khiladi
14 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s ‘Barwaan Khiladi’ trailer is out now!

The trailer for Mahira Khan's first feature, Barwaan Khiladi, has been released,...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
17 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 12 February 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 12 02...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600