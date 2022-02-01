Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
1 BTC TO PKR exchange rate 12 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs7,407,580 on Saturday, February 12, 202.
The exchange rate of the Bitcoin in relation to the Pakistani Rupee on the chart, the table of the dynamics of the cost as a percentage for the day.
Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – BTC to PKR Rate Today
1 BTC to PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan is Rs. 7,407,580 on 12 Feb 2022.
|
XBT
|
PKR
|1 XBT
|7,407,580 PKR
|5 XBT
|37,037,900 PKR
|10 XBT
|74,075,800 PKR
|25 XBT
|185,190,000 PKR
|50 XBT
|370,379,000 PKR
