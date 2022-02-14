Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:21 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

1500 Prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:21 am
1500 Prize bond list 2022

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

Rs 1500 Prize bond list 2022

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 1500 Muzaffarabad 15-02-2022 3,000,000 PKR 1,000,000 PKR 18,500 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

1st Prize Winner list

It will be updated here soon.

2nd Prize Winner’s list

It will be updated here soon.

Full Winner’s list 

It will be updated here soon.

Read More

6 hours ago
Bears rule the PSX; KSE-100 Index shed 314 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse gave up to the selling pressure within an...
7 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 14th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th Feb 2022, Check updated...
7 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 14 feb, 2022 today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 14 02...
7 hours ago
Rs 100 Prize bond draw: date and venue

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, will be...
8 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 14th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
8 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 14th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Singer Shuja Haider accuses Indian musician copied 'Baaghi' OST
1 min ago
Singer Shuja Haider accuses Indian musician copied ‘Baaghi’ OST

Pakistani singer Shuja Haider has claimed that the Indian song 'Piya Re...
PSL Schedule 2022
3 mins ago
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan...
QG vs PZ
10 mins ago
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
17 mins ago
Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600