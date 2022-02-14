Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
1500 Prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022
Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.
Rs 1500 Prize bond list 2022
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 1500
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2022
|3,000,000 PKR
|1,000,000 PKR
|18,500 PKR
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
1st Prize Winner list
It will be updated here soon.
2nd Prize Winner’s list
It will be updated here soon.
Full Winner’s list
It will be updated here soon.
