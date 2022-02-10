Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10 Feb 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.460 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs47.540 in the interbank market on Feb 10, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 10, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.990
|125.200
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|137.340
|137.580
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.200
|27.650
|DANISH KRONE
|26.760
|26.810
|EURO
|199.260
|199.600
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.370
|22.400
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.510
|1.510
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.470
|46.550
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|129.680
|129.900
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.080
|19.110
|SWISS FRANC
|188.520
|188.850
|THAI BHAT
|5.290
|5.300
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.460
|47.540
|UK Pound Sterling
|236.380
|236.790
|US Dollar
|174.250
|174.750
