Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 05:56 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10 Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 05:56 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.460 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs47.540 in the interbank market on Feb 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 10, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.990 125.200
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.340 137.580
CHINESE YUAN 27.200 27.650
DANISH KRONE 26.760 26.810
EURO 199.260 199.600
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.370 22.400
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.510
SAUDI RIYAL 46.470 46.550
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.680 129.900
SWEDISH KRONA 19.080 19.110
SWISS FRANC 188.520 188.850
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.460 47.540
UK Pound Sterling 236.380 236.790
US Dollar 174.250 174.750

Read More

21 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 9 Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal...
22 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 9 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 9th Feb, 2022) 24k...
22 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (9th, Feb 2022)...
23 hours ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 9th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 9th February 2022, Check updated...
23 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates on, 9 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.560 and...
1 day ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.830...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 10th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 10, 2022)...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is likely to cost Rs. 209,000 in...
Galaxy S22
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to cost Rs. 174,999 in Pakistan....
Garena free fire redeem codes
3 hours ago
Garena free fire redeem codes 10th Feb 2022: New list of active codes

Garena free fire redeem codes for February 10th, 2022: How to Redeem...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600