Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:25 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 14th Feb 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.520 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs47.610 in the interbank market on Feb 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 14, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.290 124.510
CANADIAN DOLLAR 136.960 137.190
CHINESE YUAN 27.220 27.670
DANISH KRONE 26.700 26.750
EURO 198.720 199.070
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.370 22.410
JAPANESE YEN 1.500 1.510
SAUDI RIYAL 46.530 46.610
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.710 129.940
SWEDISH KRONA 18.680 18.710
SWISS FRANC 188.220 188.550
THAI BHAT 5.320 5.330
U.A.E Dirham 47.520 47.610
UK Pound Sterling 236.190 236.600
US Dollar 174.500 175.000

