Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.200 in the interbank market on Feb 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR interbank exchange rates on, 16th Feb, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
US Dollar 176.500 178.150
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.000 124.500
Bahrain Dinar 387.000 388.750
CANADIAN DOLLAR 238.500 240.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 199.000 201.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.700 47.150
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.000 129.500
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.600 49.200
UK Pound Sterling 238.000 240.500
US Dollar 176.600 178.000

