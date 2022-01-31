Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:00 am

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Feb 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.070 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.150 in the interbank market on feb 1st, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 1st, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.900 124.110
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.590 138.830
CHINESE YUAN 27.540 27.990
DANISH KRONE 26.480 26.520
EURO 197.150 197.490
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.360 22.680
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.060 47.140
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.200 130.420
SWEDISH KRONA 18.740 18.780
SWISS FRANC 189.600 189.920
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 237.010 237.410
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

 

